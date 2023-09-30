Barcelona star Joao Felix eligible to face parent club Atletico Madrid this season

Joao Felix has made a fine start to his loan spell at Barcelona, having registered three goals and two assists in his opening six matches in Catalonia. He looks like a man reborn, having struggled at parent club Atletico Madrid over the last 12-18 months.

Atletico will be watching Felix with mixed emotions. He could be a threat to their efforts to win La Liga this season, but given that he is still their player, they know that his price will increase as his performances continue to get better.

For the former, Felix will be even more of a threat as he will be allowed to play against Atletico this season, as reported by Relevo. Los Colchoneros opted against implementing a “fear clause” in their loan deal with Barcelona, which would have made him ineligible to play against them.

It could be a move that has detrimental effects for Atletico Madrid, although Barcelona will be delighted with it. Still, Diego Simeone’s side will fancy their chances of stopping the Portuguese.