Barcelona linked with rising Belgian star Arthur Vermeeren

Barcelona are expected to take a dip into the January transfer market as part of their plans to improve in midfield.

Xavi will be handed a reduced transfer budget to work with as the club continue to tread carefully within tight financial conditions.

The fiscal picture is improving in Catalonia, based on summer sales and exits, but they are still likely to be required to free up more salary space to allow for potential new squad registrations.

Midfield remains a key focus for Xavi with an ongoing hunt in place for a long term successor to Sergio Busquets in the La Blaugrana engine room.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have sent scouts to watch Royal Antwerp playmaker Arthur Vermeeren, as a possible option, alongside interest from four Premier League teams.

Xavi got to see him first hand in Barcelona’s 5-0 Champions League win over Antwerp, with the Belgium U21 international contracted until 2025, and their interest will be stepped up at the start of 2024.