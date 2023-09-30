Atletico Madrid star set to miss Cadiz clash having initially been passed fit

Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, with several first team players having been struck down with various issues. However, some are on the comeback trail.

It was reported on Friday that Stefan Savic, Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Correa would be back for Sunday’s match against at the Civitas Metropolitano. However, Carrusel Deportivo have now circulated that Savic will not play against the Andalusians.

🚨| Stefan Savić will not be available against Cadiz tomorrow. [@carrusel] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 30, 2023

It is a blow for Atletico head coach Diego Simeone, who would have loved to have as many players as possible at his disposal, given the current treacherous run that Los Colchoneros are in the midst of (seven matches in four weeks).

It means that Mario Hermoso, Axel Witsel and Jose Maria Gimenez are likely to continue in defence for Atletico Madrid, although Cesar Azpilicueta could also deputise, although he may also replace Nahuel Molina at right wing-back.