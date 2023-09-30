Atletico Madrid star Samu Omorodion tipped to become €100m player

Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion could become a global superstar in the coming years.

Los Rojiblancos made a summer move to sign him from Granada ahead of the 2023/24 season with the Spanish U21 international seeing his reputation continuing to grow.

Omorodion made his La Liga debut in the opening game of the campaign and scored in Granada’s 3-1 loss away at Atletico.

His performance in that game convinced Atletico to push ahead with their interest in the 19-year-old and activate his €6m release clause in Andalucia.

Atletico initially considered keeping him at the club for 2023/24 but the club eventually sanctioned a season long loan at Alaves.

As per reports from Diario AS, player valuation experts believe Omorodion could develop into a €100m player, if his progress remains on track.

Atletico will be keeping a close eye on him this season and he is predicted to score double figures in the Basque Country.