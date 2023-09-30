Analysis: Should Real Madrid be looking to sign Athletic Club star Nico Williams?

Real Madrid are expected to have a very busy 2024 in terms of transfers, with a number of big deals being rumoured. Having signed Jude Bellingham this summer, he could be joined by more big names in 12 months’ time.

Kylian Mbappe is the big one that Real Madrid fans will be keeping an eye on. The 24-year-old’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, so he could sign as a free agent next summer. A pre-contract agreement could be reached as early as January.

Full-back is an area that Real Madrid hope to address in 2024. Alphonso Davies is their top target at left-back, and a deal with Bayern Munich could be organised next summer if the Canadian international does not sign a new contract before then, as he current deal expires in 2025. Reece James has also been linked at right-back, with questions remaining over Dani Carvajal’s level of ability.

Mbappe may not be the only forward to arrive at Real Madrid in 2024, as according to Fichajes, they are looking to sign Nico Williams from fellow La Liga side Athletic Club. The 21-year-old, like Mbappe, sees his current contract expire next summer, and Los Blancos are prepared to make a significant offer to pip other interested clubs.

It would be a major surprise if Nico did not sign a new contract at Athletic, given the affinity that he has for the club. Still, he could leave the club if a significant offer comes in, which Real Madrid are likely to be able to afford to pay.

If Carlo Ancelotti remains at the club next season, and he continues with the 4-4-2 diamond system that Real Madrid have played with so far this season, then Nico would be a peculiar signing as he would be a great fit. He is an outstanding winger, who can play on either flank but looks to be at this best on the left.

If Real Madrid revert to 4-3-3, then Nico would be a fantastic addition, although he would not be a guaranteed starter. Vinicius Junior would occupy that role, but having the two players as options would be a delight for Los Blancos.

They would have two outstanding young players on the left, which any club in world football would envy at. They could play together, if Nico were to cover on the right, where Rodrygo is likely to remain as the main option.

Nico Williams looks like he could be an incredible footballer, and he would be a brilliant addition for Real Madrid. However, it is likely to depend whether he signs on a free transfer or a significant fee as to whether a deal is done.