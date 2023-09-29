WATCH: Surreal scenes as former Barcelona mascot for Sergio Ramos starts against him 7 years later

Sevilla are facing Barcelona at Montjuic on Friday evening, and with the starting line-ups released, it sees a remarkable image repeated.

Sergio Ramos returns to Barcelona as a player for the first time since leaving Real Madrid as a player in 2021, this time with Sevilla, and Jose Luis Mendilibar has included him in the line-up.

Meanwhile Xavi Hernandez has named 16-year-old Lamine Yamal in his starting XI. The two have 21 years between them, and when Lamine Yamal was born, Ramos had already won his first La Liga title with Real Madrid.

Indeed, when Ramos went to Camp Nou with Real Madrid in 2016, Lamine Yamal was one of the mascots, the one that Ramos led out. The youngster will now be putting Ramos’ ankles to the test on the pitch.

Sergio Ramos and Lamine Yamal will line up against each other for #SevillaFC and #Barca tonight. When just seven years previously, the two walked out hand-in-hand. pic.twitter.com/TRGAsTA73v — Football España (@footballespana_) September 29, 2023

It is a testament to the incredible feat from Lamine Yamal that he is in the starting XI for Barcelona at such a young age, and the remarkable longevity of Ramos. On few occasions will images like this be repeated.