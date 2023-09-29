WATCH: Sergio Ramos own goal gives Barcelona the lead from Lamine Yamal assist

Barcelona have managed to break the Sevilla resistance at Montjuic, taking the lead through none other than Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

The former Real Madrid legend had been having an excellent game for Sevilla, thwarting Barcelona on a number of occasions. However as the game entered its final stages, Xavi Hernandez put Ferran Torres on in place of Joao Felix.

The change paid dividends after Torres’ looping ball picked out Lamine Yamal in behind the defence, who headered the ball back across goal, and it was unwittingly turned over the line by Ramos.

A video of the two in the Barcelona tunnel at Camp Nou was doing the rounds ahead of the game, where a nine-year-old Lamine Yamal was the mascot for Sergio Ramos during a 2016 Clasico clash, with Ramos in the white of Real Madrid. Seven years later, Ramos was again the protagonist for Lamine Yamal’s delight in Barcelona.