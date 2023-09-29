WATCH: Gavi makes goal-saving block to keep Barcelona level with Sevilla

Barcelona youngster Gavi has been in brilliant form so far this season, playing further back in midfield and with the game in front of him. With Pedri and Frenkie de Jong injured, he continues to play a crucial role for the Blaugrana.

While generally that would mean crunching challenges in midfield, precise passes or getting into the box, he was on goal-saving duty on Friday night in their clash with Sevilla.

As a deflected pass fell into Lucas Ocampos’ path in the box, Gavi was heading towards the goal-line to make a crucial block.

Gavi is one person doing 4 ppls jobs rn pic.twitter.com/mPjbHir2ZG — H! (@304GAVI) September 29, 2023

Barceloa will need to keep Gavi fit, with only himself, Fermin Lopez, Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu currently available and in the first team dynamics. After the Sevilla clash, Barcelona face Porto in the Champions League and then Granada away before the international break.

They will then clash with Athletic Club and Shakhtar Donetsk before the game circled in red, El Clasico on the 28th of October.