(WATCH) Carlo Ancelotti frustrated with Vinicius Jr return in Las Palmas win

Real Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga win over Las Palmas featured a crucial return to the side for Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian international has been sidelined through injury for over a month with the club opting for caution over his comeback.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to bring him on as a 57th minute substitute in Madrid with the home side already leading 2-0.

However, despite the pressure to bring him back into the starting fold, the 23-year-old showed some understandable signs of rustiness at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti now faces a call over whether to start him in their weekend trip to league leaders Girona with video footage from Gol Play showing an on pitch disagreement between the pair vs Las Palmas.

Video footage from Real Madrid's 2-0 La Liga win over Las Palmas appears to show a disagreement between Carlo Ancelotti and the returning Vinicius Jr pic.twitter.com/q5msjX20IY — Football España (@footballespana_) September 29, 2023

With Vini Jr keen to get immediately into the flow of the game, he only completed 10 passes and two out six dribbles attempted, with Ancelotti frustrated.

As the video indicates, Ancelotti tells him he ‘can’t play like that’ with the duo not speaking at the full time whistle.