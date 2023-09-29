Atletico Madrid

WATCH: Antoine Griezmann gives hilarious response as explanation for improved Atletico Madrid form

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, now that he has won over the Colchonero fans back, is not only their best forward, but also perhaps their most entertaining character.

On Thursday night, Griezmann was at the heart of Atletico’s 2-0 win over Osasuna, scoring their first. It follows on from his goal against Real Madrid, making it three in his last four La Liga games.

He was asked after the match what the reason for his improvement was.

“I’ve signed myself on fantasy, so that’s given me a boost,” was his comical response.

Diego Simeone will be hoping that his form continues. After Alvaro Morata was sent off against Osasuna, Griezmann is the only natural forward, and even he isn’t a natural number nine.

Following Memphis Depay’s injury and Angel Correa being ruled out, Morata and Griezmann are the only forwards left for Atletico until the international break. They face Cadiz on Sunday, before Feyenoord and Real Sociedad before the break.

Posted by

Tags Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News