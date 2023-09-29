Valencia to lose captain Jose Gaya to injury as Spain spot comes under threat

Valencia are out of left-backs for their clash against Real Betis, after captain Jose Luis Gaya was diagnosed with a injury to his thigh muscle.

The injury will keep him out of this weekend’s tie, according to Diario AS, and will also make it difficult for him to return before the international break against Real Mallorca the following Sunday.

It will also jeopardise his place in the Spain squad, as Luis de la Fuente’s side take on Scotland and Norway in their European Championship qualifiers, knowing victory is essential. It sounds, given the time frames provided, like a grade 1 strain, which would keep him out of action for 1 to 2 weeks, and thus the Spain clashes would be down to how Gaya feels.

This comes off the back of Jesus Vazquez, Valencia’s other left-back, being released from hospital after suffering from an illness affecting his motor function, and causing him pain. There is still little detail on the illness, but Vazquez spent five days in hospital and is now doing rehabilitation work.

Unfortunately for Ruben Baraja, both Thierry Correia and Dmitri Foulquier, who have played at left-back before even if it is not their natural position, are also looking like injury risks, with muscle discomfort themselves. The most likely solution will be youngster Cristhian Mosquera, who has played in central defence, otherwise Baraja may dip into the B team.