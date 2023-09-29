Samuel Eto’o compared to Luis Rubiales as Cameroon football figures request suspension for FA President

President of the Cameroon Football Association (Fecafoot) Samuel Eto’o has been compared to disgraced Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, as a number of prominent figures in Cameroonian football request a FIFA suspension for the former Barcelona forward.

Eto’o has come under pressure in recent months, with one of his Vice-Presidents recently declaring that Eto’o tried to ruin the career of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana while on Cameroon duty.

The ex-Inter striker has also been seen violently assaulting a YouTuber in Qatar last year, and in the open letter to FIFA, audio recordings were published of Eto’o allegedly agreeing to fix matches in the second division in Cameroon.

Fire on the mountain at @FecafootOfficie, as key members of #Cameroon’s football community call for the removal of @SamuelEtoo as President of FECAFOOT, in an open letter to @CAF_Online & @FIFAcom. pic.twitter.com/3priAjrnks — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) September 26, 2023

In the open letter addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe, titled ‘Ethic for Europe, Ethics for Africa?’, they praise the action taken against Rubiales following public pressure, and request similar for Eto’o.

The letter goes on to say that it is unthinkable that similar would have happened in Europe, citing the above misdemeanors and the fact that neither CAF nor FIFA have advanced an open investigation into Eto’o’s conduct, despite complaints and reminders from others within Fecafoot.