Rudi Garcia blocks Victor Osimhen rumours as Real Madrid links grow

Napoli head coach Rudi Garcia has spoken out over the potential transfer departure of star forward Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international has developed into one of the deadliest strikers in Europe since 2021 but there is a strong chance he could leave Napoli either in January or next summer.

Osimhen is reportedly considering legal action against the Serie A champions after a mocking video of him was posted by the club’s official TikTok account.

The social media blunder has caused major controversy at the club with Osimhen’s advisors hinting at his willingness to walk away.

Osimhen’s 26 Serie A league goals propelled Napoli to a first Serie A title since 1990 at the end of last season and Real Madrid are rumoured to be monitoring his situation with interest.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new striker in 2024, with Osimhen an option, but Garcia has insisted the club will fight to keep the 24-year-old in Naples.

“I can assure you he loves this jersey and will give his all this year”, as per DAZN, via ESPN.

“No harm was intended (by the video) but there were instinctive reactions. I don’t know if now Osimhen will publish his photos on social media again with the Napoli shirt.

“I’ve had an excellent relationship with Victor since I arrived and I’m happy because he’s a centre forward that always wants to score goals.”