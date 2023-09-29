Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti on Barcelona bribery charge – ‘I’m worried, just like everyone’

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has said he is ‘worried’ by the charges of bribery levelled against Barcelona.

It emerged on Thursday morning that the judge in the so-called Negreira case has admitted charges of bribery, which amounts to paying a public official for influence in their duties.

Ancelotti was asked about the matter ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Girona on Saturday.

“I think that regarding this issue I am worried like everyone else. It is a very serious matter and the Justice department is already working on it. We have to let them work, and hopefully they can resolve the matter.”

He was pushed for further details on what ‘exactly’ worried him most about the case.

“I have been in this world for 40 years and when issues like this happen it worries us all. I hope justice does its job and can reach a solution.”

On Thursday, Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez declared that he would give no further opinion on the matter, but did state that he had ‘never felt benefitted’ by referees.

The case, with news about it first broken in February of 2023, looks set to rumble on for some time. There is no doubt that Barcelona did indeed pay Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira over a period of 17 years to the tune of €7-8m. They that the fees for the former Vice-President of the Referees Committee were for consultancy and scouting reports.