Real Madrid fans scammed out of €80k for tickets and threatened in Barcelona

A group of nearly 50 Real Madrid fans have submitted a legal case, after being scammed for aorund €80k, report Cadena SER.

The fans in question had been approached by a man posing as the head of the Orgullo Vikingo de Barcelona (Viking Pride of Barcelona), a supposed Real Madrid supporters club. He falsely promised them season tickets for European games at the Santiago Bernabeu, and managed to scam them out of around €80k.

He explained that as a result of the number of deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic, there were more tickets than usual at the Bernabeu, and made himself appear believable by associating with Real Madrid staff at the team hotel

When the scammed parties got in touch with the club, the man accused of fraud threatened them. He managed to scam a retired couple out of more than €4k.

“There were two season tickets. He told us that since many people had died in the pandemic, there were many tickets. He threatened us. He told us that because we were older, that if we didn’t, he would beat us up.”

When others contacted him about their money, the man proceeded to threats of violence.

“You’re confused, but you’re a champion, you piece of f*****. I will s*** on the remains of your relatives, my whole family has f***** them one by one. Son of a b****. Whenever you want, we’ll go head-to-head, knife to knife. Come on, now you go and give the voice notes to the police, you piece of f*****.”

Another message was sent after some of the scammed parties contacted Real Madrid.

“You are playing with fire, I have spoken with those at Real Madrid. They care one bit about what I do with my life. Drop the subject now… even if you have your money. Madrid is very small and one day we will meet. They will see you at the Bernabeu.”

Their lawyer, Bella Canales, who appeared on the radio to discuss the case said that by bringing a legal case against the accused, they hoped to restore some of the money to their clients.