Predicted XIs: Barcelona host Sevilla aiming to bounce back from Mallorca draw

Barcelona face a rapid La Liga turnaround tonight as the defending champions host Sevilla.

Xavi’s charges dropped two unexpected points in midweek action as they fought back to claim a 2-2 draw away at Mallorca.

However, due to a packed fixture schedule, including a Champions League trip to Porto on October 4, the Catalans are in Friday night action.

Despite returning from Palma with no fresh injury concerns, Xavi will need to rotate his options, to keep his squad fresh.

Defensive issues in the Balearics will force a change in this tie with reports from Marca and Mundo Deportivo both indicating Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen will return to central defence.

The midfield trio is unlikely to change with ongoing injury absences for Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

Robert Lewandowski is set to return to lead the attack, alongside Joao Felix and Lamine Yamal.

Sevilla’s main injury absence is striker Youssef En-Nesyri with Spanish international Rafa Mir set to replace him.

Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gudogan, Romeu, Gavi; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix

Predicted Sevilla XI: Nyland; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Rakitic, Jordan, Soumare; Suso, Mir, Ocampos