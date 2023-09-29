New Barcelona starlet impresses Xavi Hernandez – “He could be in the first team for many years”

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez was delighted with the impact that 20-year-old Fermin Lopez had off the bench in their 1-0 win over Sevilla on Friday night.

Lopez came off the bench against Real Mallorca on Tuesday to grab the equaliser for Barcelona, and against Sevilla he was called on ahead of time. Raphinha limped off injured in the 37th minute, meaning Lopez was thrown on in his place.

“Fermin has entered very well. He has plenty of quality for this level. If he believes in it, he can be a Barca player for many years. The academy works and we have to give it opportunities,” he told Sport.

He would go on to say that Lopez has all of the characteristics to be a Barcelona midfielder.

“He looks like a great player to me, to be honest. He doesn’t lose the ball, he has good control, he can shoot from outside the area. He has a lot of qualities, he can help us a lot. He can be a midfielder for Barcelona, he works a lot, he is solid. Good, today he played a great game, I’m very content with him.”

“Already in preseason he stood out, and we told him to be bold, to try things, and he is. Everything he tries, he does perfectly.”

“I think he is playing very well, he played a great game today, and if he continues like this, he will stay with us, no doubt. Fermin was especially good, he understood the game, and he provided a bit off creativity in one-on-ones.”

It was also put to him that a number of youngsters are playing under him.

“It’s a pleasure. It’s a pleasure to see them perform and make the difference and score, Balde, Gavi, Fermin, Lamine, I think they all did a great job. It makes me proud.”

Xavi: "If Fermín continues at this level, he will continue with us without any doubt. He has been especially good. He is already a very real option." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 29, 2023

And that those youngsters are taking on plenty of responsibility, with the likes of Gavi, Balde and Fermin leading Barcelona against Sevilla.

“It’s surprising, and they deserve a lot of credit, because the normal thing would be that they take on that responsibility at 23, 24, and older. Add in Pedri, who is 20, these footballers are having to become Barcelona players at 18, 16 one of them.”

“Circumstances of how the club is, we have to look to the academy, and the academy is doing its job. It’s welcome. It’s a sign that the academy is functioning below, and it’s a premature responsibility, but they are dealing with it well.”

Barcelona face Porto on Wednesday in the Champions League, and the challenge for Xavi this season will be finding a balance between relying on the youngsters and using them sparingly, so as not to overload them physically and mentally.