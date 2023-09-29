Manchester United to offer Sevilla transfer target contract extension

Manchester United are expected to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window.

Erik ten Hag brought in a host of new players ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season as he looked to overhaul his squad.

The Dutch coach won the EFL Cup in his debut season at Old Trafford, in United’s first trophy since 2017, and the club backed him over new signings.

However, the Red Devils have endured a mixed start to the new campaign, including a Champions League loss to Bayern Munich in their Group A opener.

One of the bright sparks of recent weeks has been the progress of 20-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, following a season on loan at Birmingham City in 2022/23.

The Tunisian international netted a superb first Premier League goal earlier this month and has impressed ten Hag with his tenacity and confidence in midfield.

EXCL: Manchester United plan to offer Hannibal new contract as talks could start soon 🚨🔴🇹🇳 #MUFC Current deal expires June 2024 + option 2025. Hannibal focused on games now, open to discuss later this year. 🇪🇸 Understand Sevilla wanted him in July and keep tracking him. pic.twitter.com/BFXrdfWtAK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2023

Despite appearing set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in 2024, with Sevilla tabling an offer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims United will now extend his bond to 2025.