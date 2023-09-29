Sevilla

Manchester United to offer Sevilla transfer target contract extension

Manchester United are expected to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window.

Erik ten Hag brought in a host of new players ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season as he looked to overhaul his squad.

The Dutch coach won the EFL Cup in his debut season at Old Trafford, in United’s first trophy since 2017, and the club backed him over new signings.

However, the Red Devils have endured a mixed start to the new campaign, including a Champions League loss to Bayern Munich in their Group A opener.

One of the bright sparks of recent weeks has been the progress of 20-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, following a season on loan at Birmingham City in 2022/23.

The Tunisian international netted a superb first Premier League goal earlier this month and has impressed ten Hag with his tenacity and confidence in midfield.

Despite appearing set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in 2024, with Sevilla tabling an offer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims United will now extend his bond to 2025.

Posted by

Tags Hannibal Mejbri Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News