Lamine Yamal set to sign Barcelona extension until 2026

Barcelona have reportedly reached a key breakthrough in their contract extension talks with Lamine Yamal.

The teenager has been a sensation for Barcelona since the start of the 2023/24 season, after forcing his way into Xavi’s starting line up, and making his senior Spain debut earlier this month.

Aged at 16 years and 57 days old, Yamal became the youngest ever Spain senior international and followed that up with a debut goal in the 7-1 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying win over Georgia.

Yamal has already smashed through two huge Barcelona records in 2023, becoming the youngest player to appear, and later to start, a league game for the club.

As his incredible rise has continued, Barcelona have been working behind the scenes to secure his future in Catalonia, after agreeing an upgrade on his contract in the summer, until June 2024.

💥Yamal set to commit to Barcelona until 2026 https://t.co/JPlhb9NEY6 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 29, 2023

However, as per the latest from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have now agreed a deal to retain Yamal until the end of the 2025/26 season, as per UEFA rules on two-year maximum contracts for players aged under 18.