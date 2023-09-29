Granada find silver lining to poor form as star signing provides hope early on

Granada have endured a tough start to the season, picking up just four points from their opening seven matches. Their 1-1 draw with Real Betis was just the second game they have not been beaten in, after a 3-2 win over Real Mallorca in Matchday 3.

Although they have the joint-worst defence in the division (18 goals), they do rank in the top half for goals scored (10), which shows they have at least been able to cause opponents trouble.

As they head into their relegation clash with Almeria away from home, the two bottom sides face each other in what could be an early six-pointer.

Paco Lopez does have one major reason for optimism though. Lucas Boye, the forward signed for €7m from Elche on the 30th of August, has hit the ground running. The Argentine has three goals in his opening four matches, which on Thursday against Betis finally brought the Nazaries points.

The 27-year-old ranks 8th for goals per 90 minutes (0.77) and makes the top 10 for successful take-ons (11) despite his late arrival. He also ranks out well in terms of defensive statistics for forwards, as per FBref.

At one point linked with Atletico Madrid during his best days at Elche, if Granada can get the best out of Boye, they could have one of the most effective forwards in La Liga. If Lopez can find a way to stop the bleeding defensively, then Granada could see a major improvement in the table.