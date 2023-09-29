Gary Neville: Jude Bellingham could become greatest ever English player

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has offered a bold prediction over the future of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Neville offered his view on Bellingham’s start to life in Madrid, as part of a wide ranging interview with Marca, which also focused on his disastrous spell in charge of La Liga side Valencia.

The 48-year-old admitted the chance to make the move to the Estadio Mestalla was too tempting a challenge to turn down, but claimed that with hindsight, after winning just three league games, the job was too much for him.

However, his forecast for Bellingham was far more positive, with the former Borussia Dortmund star announcing himself in the Spanish capital with an impressive haul of six goals in his first seven games.

Bellingham is already a crucial player with England and Neville believes if his current trajectory is maintained he could be become an all time great for the national team.

“If Bellingham continues like this, he could become the greatest English footballer of all time”, he said.

“He’s exceptionally talented and has a brilliant temperament. He always anticipates what is going to happen next.

“His start to the season with Real Madrid and England speaks of a player on another level. He is beautiful to watch.”