Early diagnoses emerge for Barcelona star Raphinha after limping off

Barcelona looks as if they will add to their list of injuries, after Raphinha limped off the pitch before half-time against Sevilla.

The Brazilian was substituted in the 37th minute, after getting in behind the Sevilla defence. He had taken the ball down, and looked to cut in and shoot, but pulled up before the end of the movement. After clutching the back of his thigh, Raphinha tested it out and then went to ground.

Coming off for Fermin Lopez, Diario AS suggest that Raphinha has a thigh muscle tear that would keep him out for a month at minimum. This would rule him out of matches against Porto, Granada, Athletic Club, Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

However Sport claim that he will make El Clasico, on the 28th of October. They say further tests will be conducted, but that he will definitely miss matches against Porto and Granada.

Raphinha’s injury leaves Barcelona with just four forwards left, one of whom is 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. He was crucial in grabbing the winner against Sevilla, Xavi Hernandez will be keen to manage his minutes due to his age. Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Joao Felix are his other options.