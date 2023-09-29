Deco and Frenkie de Jong open positive Barcelona contract extension talks

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong remains on course to extend his contract at the club in the coming months.

De Jong is currently sidelined with an ankle injury with the Dutch international a potential doubt for the home El Clasico clash against Real Madrid on October 28.

However, despite this latest setback, head coach Xavi is determined to push the club to retain de Jong, and put an end to speculation over his sale.

The former Ajax playmaker was linked with a summer switch to Manchester United, as part of Barcelona’s need to reduce their wage bill, to adhere to La Liga and UEFA financial fair play rules.

Both Xavi and de Jong resisted the sale and he remains as a crucial player for the defending Spanish champions.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona sporting director Deco has spoken to de Jong during his rehabilitation, to reaffirm the club’s position of extending his contract from 2026 to 2028.

Deco will now open further talks with de Jong’s representative Ali Dursun to begin the process of detailed negotiations.