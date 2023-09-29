Concern at Barcelona as attacking star limps off in first half against Sevilla

Barcelona have been slightly better off than title rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, but that may be coming to an end, as they suffered another issue against Sevilla.

Frenkie de Jong looks as if he will be out until November, Pedri will not return much sooner, and Ronald Araujo has already missed a month of action. Alejandro Balde also dealt with slight physical issues early on.

📸 – Looks like Raphinha has picked up an injury. pic.twitter.com/en8LdTuC42 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 29, 2023

Now Brazilian forward Raphinha has gone down with an injury too. While running in behind the Sevilla defence during their Friday night clash, Raphinha appears to have over-extended his hamstring, clutching the back of his thigh and then going down after the incident.

As well as four midfielders, it means Barcelona are down to four forwards in Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal. As they await to see the extent of the injury, they will be hoping for a grade 1 strain if indeed it is a hamstring problem. That generally results in 1-2 weeks out, while a grade two issue can be anywhere between 3 and 8 weeks recovery time.