Carlo Ancelotti reveals tactical shift, notes massive Girona advantage – ‘They can fight for La Liga’

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Girona can fight for the La Liga title, ahead of their clash with the Catalan side.

Los Blancos travel to northern Catalonia where they were beaten 4-2 last season, and know that if one side comes out victorious, they will end the matchday top of the table.

“Last year our League was finished when we got there. It was not a good night. Tomorrow what happened last season will not happen,” Ancelotti told the press.

The Italian was asked if they could become the Spanish Leicester City.

“We have to evaluate the moment and give credit to what the table says. Girona have done better than others in these first games. We have to respect this. Girona can fight for it.”

“They have a very big advantage – they do not play in Europe and do not have games in midweek, and can prepare the matches well. What affects the teams the most at this stage are the international competitions, because we have injuries, tiredness, we don’t have time to recover.”

“I look at the calendar because there are players who return [after the international break] on the 19th in the afternoon and we have to play in Seville on the 21st. if there is a delay in their flights… I have to tell the player that we will see you in Seville, they will not stop in Madrid, but go directly to Seville.”

Real Madrid have been one of the more vocal sides about the suffocating football schedule and the danger it causes to players and the effect it has on lowering the quality of the game.

Ancelotti also revealed a tactical shift implemented this season, with the full-backs playing higher. Against a strong Girona frontline and with Vinicius Junior back, it remains to be seen exactly how Ancelotti will ask them to play.

“In this first part of the season we have asked them to play further forward than normal, because with the forwards more inside, they must help in attack to give width, especially when you do not have the best player on the wing, which is Vinicius.”

“The work has gone well and we have scored goals with crosses. At a defensive level, sometimes the problems we have had, we have not been able to help to the defensive line of four. Some games they have suffered more than normal, when they are facing five forwards between lines, it is difficult.”

Dani Carvajal is one of the players that has benefitted most from this change until his injury, but it has isolated Fran Garcia, and more recently Lucas Vazquez, against opposing wingers. In Catalonia they will be going up against Viktor Tsygankov and Savio Moreira.