Barcelona break off relations with Sevilla after brutal statement – ‘illogical and unjustifiable’

Barcelona and Sevilla have ended diplomatic relations over the Negreira case, after an exchange of public statements.

Sevilla did not attend the customary lunch between dignitaries ahead of their Friday night clash with Barcelona, and are not present in the director’s box for the match.

The Andalusian side later emitted a statement expressing their ‘indignation and repulsion’ for the actions perpetrated by former Barcelona directors and the club after Barcelona were charged with bribery on Thursday.

Simultaneously, they said they respected the presumption of innocence, and noted that they held ‘the deepest respect for the current directors, employees and members’ that are inadvertently caught up in the matter.

Barcelona responded with a statement of their own, declaring that they consider diplomatic relations with Sevilla broken until the position is rectified, calling their statement unjustifiable and unacceptable. They also say it is illogical given that Sevilla say they respect the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, but also deny them the right to a legal defence.

Sevilla have been one of the more vocal clubs regarding the Negreira case, asking for action and explanations. Barcelona have been widely shunned by their colleagues in La Liga since the news broke, with other La Liga clubs now part of the legal case against them.