Barcelona aiming to preserve 20-year unbeaten record against Sevilla

Barcelona play host to Sevilla in La Liga action tonight with the Catalans aiming for a return to winning ways.

The defending champions slipped to a midweek 2-2 draw away at Mallorca as Xavi’s side saw their six-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended in Palma.

The busy schedule means his team have little time to dwell on the result as they face a crucial challenge at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Alongside the pressure of three points lifting them back to the top of the table, Barcelona will also be feeling the weight of history, against their Andalucian visitors.

Barcelona’s incredible home league record against Sevilla stretches back for over two decades, with their last home loss to them coming in December 2002, with Xavi starting in Louis van Gaal’s midfield that night.

That result was to ultimately play a role in van Gaal’s eventual departure in January 2003 with Barcelona’s subsequent La Liga record against Sevilla reading as 17 home wins and three draws, the last of which came in 2021.