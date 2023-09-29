Atletico Madrid considering makeshift forward option amid injury and suspension crisis

Atletico Madrid will go into their clash with Cadiz on Sunday without a natural number nine, and just one forward amongst their ranks.

Los Rojiblancos are without Angel Correa after he was injured in a challenge with Jude Bellingham on Sunday, while Memphis Depay also left the Madrid derby with an injury issue which looks as if it will keep him out of action for several weeks.

Thus Diego Simeone was left with a natural selection of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata up front for their clash with Osasuna on Thursday. However after Alvaro Morata’s sending off, which they will appeal, it means only Griezmann is left up front.

🎙️| Rodrigo Riquelme: “I’m happy, working in training to make things difficult for the coach and have more opportunities and make the most of them.” pic.twitter.com/uhJc9EPNqH — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 28, 2023

Following on from his first goal for Atletico in the closing stages, Rodrigo Riquelme is now being suggested as a alternative up front. Simeone was asked about it after the Osasuna match.

🚨🎙️| Diego Simeone: “Rodrigo Riquelme as a forward? It’s a good proposal.” pic.twitter.com/MlEqh6dFUC — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 28, 2023

Simeone responded that it was a good suggestion after the match, and if he does intend on keeping two players up front, there are few other options without dipping into the B team.

The next best solution could be Marcos Llorente, who has a talent for running in behind defences, and could stretch a defence, or Samuel Lino, who could do similar. Both are far from ideal though, with Riquelme more experienced at dropping between lines and circulating the ball under pressure.