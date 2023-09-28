Alaves Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid starlet scores disastrous own goal for loan club

Real Madrid have high hopes for Rafa Marin. The 21-year-old had an excellent 2022-23 season with Castilla, and for this campaign, the decision was taken for him to get La Liga experience at another club.

Marin joined newly-promoted side Alaves in the summer, and he will spend the season on loan at the Basque side. He has made a promising start, although he had a moment to forget on Thursday evening.

Alaves are taking on Celta Vigo at Balaidos, and the hosts took the lead in the first half courtesy of a comical own goal. Marin’s back pass caught out goalkeeper Antonio Sivera, and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Both Marin and Sivera will feel that they weren’t at fault, but it was certainly a humbling experience, especially for the former. Real Madrid will probably have found it funny, but Alaves certainly would not have, especially if they go on to lose.

