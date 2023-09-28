WATCH: Real Madrid starlet scores disastrous own goal for loan club

Real Madrid have high hopes for Rafa Marin. The 21-year-old had an excellent 2022-23 season with Castilla, and for this campaign, the decision was taken for him to get La Liga experience at another club.

Marin joined newly-promoted side Alaves in the summer, and he will spend the season on loan at the Basque side. He has made a promising start, although he had a moment to forget on Thursday evening.

Alaves are taking on Celta Vigo at Balaidos, and the hosts took the lead in the first half courtesy of a comical own goal. Marin’s back pass caught out goalkeeper Antonio Sivera, and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

🎙️ "An outrageous own goal!" Disaster for Rafa Marín as his pass back to the 'keeper ends up in the net 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Tweay2HGlp — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 28, 2023

Both Marin and Sivera will feel that they weren’t at fault, but it was certainly a humbling experience, especially for the former. Real Madrid will probably have found it funny, but Alaves certainly would not have, especially if they go on to lose.