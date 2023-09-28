WATCH: Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati still searching for first Brighton goal after surprising miss

Barcelona sent Ansu Fati out on loan at the end of the transfer window with the hope that a spell at Brighton and Hove Albion would see him get regular minutes and renew his confidence.

Fati, 20, said he was convinced by Brighton Manager Roberto de Zerbi to join the East Coast club, but with plenty of competition, he may well have some to go to convince his coach he deserves more starts.

So far he has made two starts, playing 90 minutes in a 3-2 defeat to AEK Athens in the Europa League. He has featured off the bench in 3-1 wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth in the Premier League, but could not convert a simple chance against the Red Devils.

On Wednesday night, he was given his second start against Chelsea in the League Cup, but squandered a glaring opportunity to put the Seagulls ahead. He would then be withdrawn at half-time, while Brighton exited the competition with a 1-0 defeat to Mauricio Pochettino’s outfit.

Hopefully these are merely teething problems, and as he regains match sharpness, these chances will go in again. It is worth remembering that Fati has not played regularly for two seasons, and is yet to make double figures for Barcelona in terms of completed matches.