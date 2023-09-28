Spain press officer reveals she was coerced over Luis Rubiales-Jenni Hermoso statement

The court case against former Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales is currently ongoing at the National Court in Spain. Rubiales is being investigated for sexual assault and coercion, after Hermoso decided to press charges over the kiss after last month’s World Cup final.

In the days after the incident, the Spanish Football Federation tried to release a joint statement from Rubiales and Hermoso, but the latter removed herself from any involvement in that soon after.

The Spanish women’s team’s press officer, Patricia Perez, told the National Court on Thursday (via Estadio Deportivo) that she had been pressured from federal officials over her version of events.

Perez also presented her mobile phone to the authorities, which they will use to investigate any alleged cases of coercion towards Hermoso and her environment to say that Rubiales’ kiss was consensual.

The next round of statements will take place on Monday, where Spain stars Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes will appear in court via video call to given their version of events. Ex-head coach Jorge Vilda give also give evidence on the 10th of October.