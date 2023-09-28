Sevilla without key player for Barcelona clash, Jose Luis Mendilibar recovers duo after injury

Sevilla’s trip to Barcelona on Friday evening kicks of MD8 of the 2023-24 La Liga season, in what promises to be an intriguing encounter at the Olympic Stadium.

Los Nervionenses have bounced back in recent weeks after a slow start to the season. They are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, which included an emphatic 5-1 victory over Almeria on Tuesday.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the opener in that game early on, but he has not included in the matchday squad for the game, which is a big boost for Barcelona. However, Jose Luis Mendilibar has recovered Marcos Acuna and Mariano Diaz, who have both been injured during the last few weeks.

En-Nesyri has been in fantastic form since Mendilibar took over the reins at Sevilla in March, so his absence – which is believed to be due to injury – is a major blow for the Andalusians. However, it could give Mariano his chance, while Rafa Mir will also be pushing to start.