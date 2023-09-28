Saudi Pro League player namedrops Barcelona star as ideal future signing for his club

Having assaulted the European market during the recent transfer window, Saudi Arabian clubs are expected to continue this trend going forward, with the winter and summer windows presenting opportunities for them to poach talent.

Barcelona were one of many clubs to do business with Saudi clubs during the summer, with midfielder Franck Kessie having left the Catalans to sign for Al Ahli. They did try to sign more players from the reigning La Liga champions, one of which was Robert Lewandowski.

However, Barcelona turned down all approaches for Lewandowski, whom they deem to be an indispensable player, although that is unlikely to stop clubs from the Middle East making their move.

As per Sport, Abha Club player Saad Bguir wants his club to sign Lewandowski.

“We need top-level players, like Lewandowski. That’s the kind of signings we should make, if it is possible.”

As much as teams like Abha Club would love to sign Lewandowski, Barcelona are extremely unlikely to allow him to leave any time soon. The player himself has shown no interest of wanting the move, either.