Real Madrid’s options ahead of key Girona clash following defensive injury crisis

Real Madrid will travel to North Catalonia on Saturday to fave top of the table Girona, but will face the top scorers in the division with holes in their defence.

Relevo say that David Alaba is likely to miss the clash on Saturday, after he came off with a muscle problem in the first half of their 2-0 win over Las Palmas on Wednesday night. Antonio Rudiger also suffered a knock, but is expected to be fit, according to Carlo Ancelotti.

“We’ll start with the positives, the good thing is that we have recovered Mendy and Carvajal for the next game. Rudiger is a little injured, we think it is a knock. He thinks he will be fine for Saturday’s game.”

“Alaba has an abductor problem and I don’t think he will be there. We will see in these days what can be done for Saturday’s game.”

It looks as if Ancelotti will be forced to call up the likes of Marvel from the Castilla team to give them options within their squad. Ancelotti will have a choice of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia on the left, as well as Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the right.

Nacho Fernandez and Rudiger, provided he is fit, look like the obvious candidates to start in central defence. This is by no means a bad back four, but Los Blancos will be desperate to avoid further problems ahead of the Girona match.