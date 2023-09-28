Real Madrid struggling to make impact at third loan club in four years

Since joining Real Madrid in January 2020, Reinier Jesus has struggled to establish himself, something that his Brazilian compatriots Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have done with ease.

Reinier was unable to make his mark on the first team, which meant that he was sent on a two-year loan to Borussia Dortmund. However, he struggled there, and the same can be said for last season’s spell at Girona, whom he featured for very rarely.

This summer, Reinier was sent on loan to Serie A new boys Frosinone, but it has been more of the same, as per MD. He has yet to play a single minute so far, having only been called up to the matchday squad on three occasions.

It felt like this season would be a make-or-break one for Reinier, in terms of his time as a Real Madrid player. It would not be a surprise if he is sold on a permanent basis next summer, with Los Blancos likely to wash their hands of the issue.