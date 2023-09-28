Real Madrid on the verge of locking down incredible young talent to new four-year deal

Real Madrid are set to tie Eduardo Camavinga to the club with a new four-year deal, according to reports emanating out of the Spanish capital.

The 20-year-old Frenchman arrived in 2021, and after spending his first year as an impact substitute, slowly but surely grasped a starting spot in his second season. This campaign he has started 6 of Real Madrid’s 8 games so far.

Initially he had signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos until 2027, and his new deal will not be any longer, as per Relevo. However after months of negotiations with Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale’s former agent, a deal has been agreed to give Camavinga a wage hike and better conditions.

Real Madrid were keen to extend the length of the deal, but it appears trhey have been unsuccessful. The deal is expected to be signed in the coming hours, with only the signature missing.

Camavinga will still be just 24 when that deal expires in 2027, and it looks as if he is set for a decade at the top of the game provided injuries are good to him. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the twilight of their careers, Camavinga forms a core of young midfielders Real Madrid are hoping will dominate Europe for years to come, including Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde. Ensuring Camavinga is content can only be good news for Los Blancos.