Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti responds to Atletico Madrid chief – ‘He’s made a huge mistake’

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that ‘nobody is perfect’ in response to Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin’s comment on Tuesday, where he accused Los Blancos of pressuring referees.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid TV released another scathing report on the referee for their clash with Las Palmas, noting perceived mistakes that have gone for their rivals or against Real Madrid. They allege that the referees that do not favour them are part of the ‘Negreira League’, implying corruption working against Real Madrid and for Barcelona.

Following the report, the latest in several of its kind, Gil Marin accused Los Blancos of creating an suffocating climate for referees, and adulterating the competition.

Unsurprisingly, Ancelotti was asked about this in the aftermath of their victory over Las Palmas. Relevo covered his answer, as he dismissed the comments.

“In this regard, I do not pay attention to what the owner or president of Atletico says. The question we must ask is whether the referees feel affected.”

“I’m simply saying that he made a massive mistake. Nobody is perfect.”

Already the climate of putting pressure on referees in the media was common, with many of the major football papers reporting on which referees are in charge of games, and their history with the teams the cover most closely. Following the Negreira investigation, this has reached new levels, with very little caution being exercised in how referees are viewed or treated – in some cases this has led to violence against them.