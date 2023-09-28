Real Madrid injury update on pair of defenders ahead of Girona and Napoli clashes

Real Madrid should have at least two central defenders for their trip to La Liga leaders Girona, according to the latest in Madrid.

Their injury issues refused to clear up this week. Despite getting Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Vinicius Junior and Dani Ceballos back from issues in the past seven days, more problems have emerged.

Brahim Diaz reportedly played with a mild dislocation in his shoulder on Wednesday evening against Las Palmas, although is expected to be fit going forward. Meanwhile Arda Guler suffered a fresh muscle injury after recovering from his meniscus problem.

The big concern currently is in defence. With Eder Militao out for much of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Antonio Rudiger picked up a knock and David Alaba went off with a muscle problem against Las Palmas. Diario AS say that Rudiger’s injury was just that, and he will be available for Saturday’s clash with Girona.

Alaba meanwhile will undergo a scan to see the extent of his injury. It is feared he has a microtear in his thigh muscle, which could keep him out for in excess of two weeks, depending on the severity.

Real Madrid face Girona, Napoli and Osasuna before they hit the second international break, when they will be able to recover Alaba in all likelihood. It appears as if it will be Nacho Fernandez and Rudiger in central defence until that point, unless Carlo Ancelotti calls on players from Real Madrid Castilla.