Police visit Spanish Football Federation offices as part of Caso Negreira investigation

The police have continued their search for evidence in the Caso Negreira investigation at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Las Rozas, Madrid.

Currently the public prosecutor in Spain is investigating a series of payments from Barcelona to former Vice-President of the Referees Technical Committee (CTA) Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira on suspicion of ‘systemic corruption’. The payments took place between 2001 and 2018, and are believed to amount to €7-8m. As of yet, no evidence that Barcelona influenced matches has been found.

On Thursday morning, RFEF employees were surprised to find police officers at their offices as they started their day, as per Marca. The officers had been granted a warrant by judge Joaquin Aguirre to search for documents at the RFEF pertaining to the investigation.

The RFEF maintain that the CTA are a separate body that operates independently, meaning that beyond logistics and education, they have little ability to influence referees.