New favourite emerges for Almeria job after top candidate turns job down

Almeria are frantically hunting for a new manager, after sacking Vicente Moreno on Wednesday. The decision has not been announced yet, but Moreno is no longer conducting his duties, and the only hold-up is thought to be the appointment of his replacement.

After just two draws in their opening seven matches, Almeria took the decision to dismiss Moreno following a 5-1 defeat to Sevilla on Tuesday. On Sunday they host 19th-placed Granada at home, in a crucial relegation battle. Victor Fortes, fitness coach, and Alberto Molina, goalkeeper and set piece coach, are expected to take charge until the new manager comes in, as per ED.

Former Valencia and Leeds United manager Javi Gracia was reportedly the first option for Almeria, but he has turned the job down. Recently departed Olympique Marseille Manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has also been suggested, but without much basis to the rumour.

Now the top target is former Celta Vigo boss Carlos Carvalhal. The Portuguese saved Celta from relegation on the last day of the season in June, after an excellent start that appeared to have them clear of trouble.

Carvalhal has moved aroud plenty in his career but has often managed a reaction from his squads. Almeria, having invested over €50m in their squad this summer, will no doubt settle for a return to the mean, following their poor start.