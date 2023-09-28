Mallorca striker scoring at remarkable rate following Barcelona goal

It has been an excellent few days for Mallorca striker Adbon Prats. Having scored twice off the bench against Girona on Saturday, he added to his tally on Tuesday by scoring against Barcelona at Son Moix.

Abdon started the season down the pecking order under head coach Javier Aguirre, but he has firmly put himself at the forefronts of his thoughts in recent weeks.

Abdon has four goals so far this season, which is remarkable when considering the fact that he has only played 137 minutes in La Liga, as per Marca. This works out as a goal every 34 minutes for the 30-year-old, whose other strike this season came against Granada.

With Abdon, Vedat Muriqi and Cyle Larin as other striker options, it’s safe to say Mallorca have one of the most underrated strike forces in La Liga, even if the latter has yet to start firing since signing from Real Valladolid. Once he does, the Balearic side could be a vert dangerous team.