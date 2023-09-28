La Liga Wrap: Celta Vigo still winless at home, Real Betis denied of victory by Granada

The final three games of matchday seven of the 2023-24 season were played on Thursday. Atletico Madrid’s trip to Osasuna is the standout fixture, which sees two of last season’s top seven face off at El Sadar. The two other games saw Real Betis travel to Granada, and Celta Vigo hosting Alaves

Granada 1-1 Real Betis

Granada and Real Betis could not be separated in this Andalusian derby. Assane Diao’s stunning debut strike opened the scoring for the away side, but Lucas Boye ensured a share of the spoils for Granada.

The result sees Granada remain in 19th, while Betis are in 11th, although they could drop to 12th if Osasuna defeat Atletico Madrid.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Alaves

Celta Vigo’s disappointing home form has continued, as they were unable to defeat Alaves at Balaidos. Rafa Marin’s comical own goal gave the hosts the lead, but Samu Omorodion resuced a point for Alaves.

Celta move out of the relegation zone with the point – they are 17th, while Alaves are 15th.