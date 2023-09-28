Javier Tebas critical of Real Madrid’s referee complaints – “What they do is not sporting fair play”

There has been plenty of talks about referees this week. It comes after Sunday’s Madrid derby, with both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid having been unhappy with certain incidents that took place at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Real Madrid TV hinted at corruption against them during the match, a stance that was immediately shot down by Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin. La Liga President also took a dim approach to the claims, as per Diario AS.

“Real Madrid TV is a channel subject to administration. It is a channel for a public service. Is Real Madrid using it for that?”

Tebas also responded to Gil Marin’s accusations that Real Madrid create an uncomfortable environment for referees with their accusations.

“What Real Madrid does is not within sporting fair play, especially the pre-match reports. A few adjectives are said, they take black and white images. It is lacking sporting fair play, which public service television must have.

“From this to saying that they adulterate the competition is a stretch. I also don’t know Real Madrid’s intentions with the images that they post.

“This happens in all leagues. It is a very widespread problem that does not affect things too much. That’s not to say it doesn’t have to be stopped. We have to see where there can be a solution.”

Referees have been a long-standing discussion point not just within La Liga. As Tebas states, it is something that is under the microscope across the world, and that is unlikely to change any time soon.

Image via Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images For Sportel