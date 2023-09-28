Isco wanted by Italian giants as interest ramps up following impressive Real Betis performances

Isco has made a flying start to the season for Real Betis. Having been out in the wilderness for the first six/seven months of 2023 after terminating his contract with Sevilla in December, he has produced very high levels of performance in the green-and-white jersey.

Isco looks to be loving life at Betis, although there are question marks over how long he will remain at the club. He signed a one-year deal in the summer, and there is growing interest from sides across Europe.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Inter Milan are one of the clubs keen on Isco. They hope to sign him next summer as a free agent, which could happen, although Betis have the option to extend their playmaker’s contract by an additional year.

Real Betis will surely take up this option, which would ensure that they don’t lose Isco for free next summer. However, they could still find it hard to retain his services if significant interest comes their way.