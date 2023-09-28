Carlo Ancelotti on ‘sad’ Real Madrid star following injury

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed, understandably, that 18-year-old gem Arda Guler was gutted after receiving the news that he had injured himself for a second time this week since joining Real Madrid.

Guler is yet to pull on the white shirt since joining from Fenerbahce this summer for a fee that could reach €25m. The 18-year-old has been receiving rave reviews just from his training sessions with Los Blancos, but a meniscus injury in mid-July kept him out of their preseason tour and forced him under the knife.

The Turkish wonderkid had returned to training last Friday, and had been given the green light for their clash with Las Palmas on Wednesday, but picked up an injury in their last training session beforehand.

“It’s not bad luck, yesterday in the last training session he scored the last goal, they have evaluated him and he had a small injury. He is sad. He has recovered from the meniscus problem. It is not a very serious thing, but it has not allowed him to be available,” Ancelotti told Diario AS on Wednesday night.

It is predicted that the minor muscle tear in his other leg will keep him out for around three weeks, which would see him return after the international break in an away tie against Sevilla. Real Madrid will be without him for their clashes against Girona, Napoli and Osasuna.