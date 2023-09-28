Barcelona’s Xavi Hernandez on defensive problems – ‘I often don’t agree with the analysis of the majority’

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has stated that their defensive problems are an issue for the whole team rather than just the defence, after conceding 8 goals in their first 7 games. Last season, it took them 25 games to reach that figure.

The Blaugrana looked shaky last weekend against Celta Vigo in their 3-2 win, but their defensive frailties cost the Blaugrana in their 2-2 draw with Real Mallorca. Xavi said it was up to the entire team to remedy the problem rather than individuals.

“We have to be more focused. When analysing the Mallorca game, it’s not because of the five at the back… in the background the attack was good. Defensively, we failed. It’s something for everyone: pressure after losing the ball, being more focused… It’s not about the goalkeeper or the centre-back. Last year we were good and we have to maintain that level to win titles.”

It has been noted by many that Barcelona appear to struggle much more against sides with five defenders at the back than with four under Xavi.

“We lose a duel, we are poorly positioned… and we attack too quickly. We lack calm, to mature the play… there are unnecessary losses of the ball. We have to improve.”

“We came off the back of two excellent performances against Betis and Antwerp, but not everything was perfect before and not everything is bad now. We are on the right track, I believe.”

On Tuesday, Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez started their first game together, while Robert Lewandowski was rested for the first time this season too. Xavi was asked whether the rotation policy might be playing its part.

“We analyse the physical issue, and we see how many injuries there are in Europe. The footballers must be protected and, furthermore, everyone needs to feel important. They are super necessary.”

In terms of the general reaction to their defensive struggles, Xavi was not too concerned.

“I have the feeling that I often don’t agree with many people’s analysis. But it is respectable. You give your opinion, but I analyse what is happening behind closed doors. I don’t waste time thinking about the reacton outside.”

Xavi was left with a shorter squad this season, with just 19 first-team players at his disposal. Injuries to Pedri and Frenkie de Jong mean that he is likely shorter of some of the options he would like, but no doubt keen not to put his players under too much more stress. The loss of de Jong was evident against Mallorca, but both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also suffering from injury issues.