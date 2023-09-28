Barcelona record €300m profit during 2022-23 season, budget set at €859m for current campaign

The 2022-23 season was an excellent one for Barcelona. Under the guidance of head coach Xavi Hernandez, they won La Liga for the first time in four years, while they also won the Spanish Super Cup.

As it turns out, it was an equally-impressive season off the pitch for the Catalan club, as they were able to significantly improve their financial situation, which had become untenable in recent years.

As per MD, Barcelona recorded a profit of €304m during the 2022-23 season. This was due to the club’s successful incorporation of levers, brought about by additional sponsorship. The sale of 15% of their TV rights, which brought in €400.5m, was also crucial.

A further report from MD has revealed that as a result of their strengthened financial position, Barcelona have a budget of €859m for the current season, and they anticipate a pre-tax profit of €11m.

This shows that Barcelona are moving in the right direction in terms of their finances, although they are still a fair bit away from returning to normal in this regard. Still, these are promising times for the Blaugrana.