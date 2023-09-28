Barcelona reaction to bribery charges, still without notice from prosecutor

Barcelona are once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, after the public prosecutor has allegedly charged them as one of the defendants in a bribery case.

The public prosecutor alleges that Barcelona paid for a public official to be influenced in carrying out their duties, as opposed to a ‘systemic sporting corruption’ charge, which also remains open.

According to MD, the charges did not catch Barcelona off guard, who were aware of the possibility. They have been working on a defence, although it is noted that they do not have official notification from the judge of the developments. Barcelona do not intend to make a public statement on the matter.

The case had seemingly ground to a slow and steady advance over the summer, but has picked up again in recent weeks, with the judge keen to speed up the process. Once again Barcelona President Joan Laporta will be back to crisis management as the heat increases on the club.