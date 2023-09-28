Barcelona President Joan Laporta imitates Marilyn Monroe’s sensual birthday message for singer

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is well known for being a little different from most of his counterparts. Charismatic, Laporta tends to enjoy celebrations and himself a little more than most club presidents in Spain.

In his latest antic, Laporta decided to do his best impression of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic happy birthday song for then US President John F. Kennedy.

Laporta’s message was not to a politician, but rather Spanish national icon and all-time singer Julio Iglesias. A national institution in Spain, father of Enrique Iglesias, publicist Richy Castellanos put together a birthday message consisting of 465 celebrities for Iglesias’ 80th, one of which was Laporta.

“Julio… You are a champion. You will always be. Thank you for making people feel, and for feeling. Never stop feeling. You already know this.”

Incluso el presidente del Fútbol Club Barcelona, el señor Joan Laporta, se ha animado a imitar a Marilyn Monroe, con su mítico Happy Birthday, para felicitar a nuestro Julio Iglesias. pic.twitter.com/KKmCoAaXFl — Julio Iglesias Universal (@JulioIglesiasES) September 27, 2023

“I’m not Marilyn (Monroe), but I love you. I love you friend. Happy birthday. Per molts anys [For many more years in Catalan, also used as ‘happy birthday’].”

Laporta certainly enjoys the spotlight, and has a reputation for burning the midnight oil as well as fine dining. In Catalonia, he commands a celebrity presence these days.