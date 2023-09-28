Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez on Lamine Yamal benching – ‘It’s a physical issue’

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez was quizzed on his plans ahead their tie against Sevilla on Friday night, and there was an entire round of questions on 16-year-old protege Lamine Yamal.

Coming off the bench, Lamine Yamal had a major impact for Barcelona in midweek against Real Mallorca, playing just 25 minutes but nearly winning a penalty, and creating the equaliser for Fermin Lopez.

Xavi was asked if he might not consider starting Lamine Yamal, given he is clearly one of their most effective assets.

“It is a physical issue, he is 16 and sometimes it shows. Football is not only played with the ball at at your feet. There are times when his age is noticeable, and that is why we have to protect him, depending on the rival, the game…”

“But he is a happy boy, he likes football, he looks very good to me… the problem is physical stress, he has no problem in any other aspect.”

A certain Lionel Messi was also introduced to the Barcelona team as a youngster, but he was even older than Messi at the time. Xavi agreed that he had a good example in Frank Rijkaard and his handling of the Argentine, which he was present for.

“Rijkaard’s management with Leo is a good example. We have to be very careful with him: minute management, physical load… but he can help us a lot in many games.”

Xavi also wanted his side to make full use of Lamine Yamal too though.

“The footballers that generate things, we have to look for them. It happened with Dembele, Messi… we must take advantage of it and compete better. Lamine must be enabled when he is on the pitch.”

There is a serious case to be made that nobody quite so young has made such an impact on the top level of the game in the modern era. Hence Xavi Hernandez’s task is all the more difficult, as there is a clear difference in creativity for Barcelona when he is present.